SFT returns with Drive-In! The Drive-In Musical

Partnering with the Stirling Fairgrounds, the Stirling Festival Theatre is producing a new ‘60s musical called Drive-In! The Drive-In Musical by Ken MacDougall. It is a show about reconnecting and seeing people after a long time apart.

A young couple met last year at the drive-in on the last day of summer. They reunite a year later to rekindle their relationship. Featuring lots of laughs and some of your favourite songs of the ‘60s. Starring Debbie Collins, JP Baldwin, Dan Curtis Thompson, Melissa Morris and Sal Figliomeni. The cast is rounded out by Tyendinaga’s Holly Cole and Taylor Cole. Pull your car up near the stage and enjoy this outdoor live theatrical experience. Stay safe in your cars or sit outdoors in our bleacher seating. Popcorn, music and comedy under the stars. The Stirling Festival Theatre has purchased an FM transmitter so the show can be heard and enjoyed in the comfort of your vehicles.

Stirling Festival Theatre is running a number of outreach programs with this show.

Buy a ticket for a frontline worker.

You can purchase a ticket and we will offer that ticket to the hard-working, frontline workers in our community. This has been a trying year for many people. No one has worked harder than our many essential workers. We want to show them we care. We need your help. The theatre has already started offering tickets to frontline workers.

Helping other arts organizations.

If you work for, or are connected to a theatre, arts organization or not-for-profit, we want to help. Purchase a Drive-In! ticket ($80 ticket only) and the theatre will donate $10 of that ticket back to your organization.