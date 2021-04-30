Springtime gardens and managing runoff on your property

Article content

Garden time has arrived! If you would like some water-conscious design ideas, come to the sixth presentation in the 2021 online Winter/Spring Speaker Series hosted by the Friends of Napanee and Salmon Rivers and supported by Hastings Stewardship, on Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Olivia Hughes is the Stormwater Project Coordinator for Quinte Conservation, and she will address springtime gardens and how to manage the runoff on your property. The online discussion will cover topics such as the impacts of human activities and runoff on our watersheds, and how the Bay of Quinte Remedial Action Plan works. Olivia will explain the importance of low impact development, efforts to protect local water quality, and what homeowners can do on their properties. Attendees will learn about practical ways to slow and capture runoff, conserve water, and be more resilient to the effects of flooding and drought. Water-conscious landscaping ideas and tips will be the main topic, with examples from our watershed and across Ontario. The talk will include steps to design a rain garden, how to source and select native plants, and where landowners can get support to build their own projects.