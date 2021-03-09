Stop arm cameras considered for school buses by city council
City council agreed Monday with a staff recommendation to invite requests for proposals to consider life-saving stop arm cameras on school buses this fall.
A committee struck to examine the problem of cars not halting for stopped school buses dropping off children has met for nearly 18 months with school bus operators, Belleville Police and city managers.
Stop arm cameras considered for school buses by city council Back to video
The committe explored using newly installed cameras on buses to catch and record violators who ignore stop signs extended from the driver’s side of the bus.
The bus stop arm camera implementation committee, chaired by Coun. Sean Kelly, agreed Feb. 10 to recommend to council to approve a new school bus stop arm camera program for the safety of school children.
Kelly urged colleagues to support the project and said it would not only increase safety for school children but also could lead to up to a dozen jobs if the city set up a stop arm processing centre that could eventually expand to process provincial offences tickets issued in other municipalities.
Deterence, by hitting violators in the pocketbook, could go a long way to ending mindless motorists from blasting past stopped buses letting children off at their homes.
“This happens every day in our area where a bus has got the red lights out and a car goes by. Kids’ safety is the number-one thing. The first offence is $400 and six demerit points,” Kelly said.
“I’m really hoping it would be a municipally owned processing centre and that we take the leadership on that,” Kelly said.
Coun. Chris Malette recalled that at one point, Belleville Police members were concerned that staffing required to vet recorded violators on cameras set up along the bus exteriors would bring added costs the service couldn’t afford.
But Kelly replied that a new processing centre would hire and train bylaw officers to review video recordings and revenue from provincial tickets would cover payroll governed by the municipality.
In a report to council, city clerk Matt MacDonald wrote city council could issue an RFP “to allow vendors to propose to the city how they would implement a system in the city with the various partners and assist in determining, based on option provided and chosen, the potential costs and revenue expectations.”
“Costs could include a staff member to review video of potential infractions to determine enforceability. The revenue generated from fines will offset a portion of the costs but the percentage of the costs is difficult to determine and varies based on the experiences of the small number of Ontario municipalities that have implement a system to date,” MacDonald wrote in a report to council Monday.
Angela Litrenta, director of the Ministry of Transportation’s safety program development branch, informed council that cities can, effective September 1, 2020, use “evidence from camera systems in court without requiring a witness to introduce the evidence.”
“The rules under the Provincial Offences Act for school bus stop arm camera programs will mirror those currently in place for automated speed enforcement and red-light camera programs,” Litrenta said, adding the ministry has provided a guide for the city to use to set up the camera program.