Sweet Escapes is your one stop fun shop

Postmedia Staff
Aug 23, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk officially cut the ribbon to open Sweet Escapes, your one stop fun shop, along with owners Maxine Olive and Casey Chourney, Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith, and Belleville Coun. Bill Sandison. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk officially cut the ribbon to open Sweet Escapes, your one stop fun shop, along with owners Maxine Olive and Casey Chourney, Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith, and Belleville Coun. Bill Sandison. SUBMITTED PHOTO jpg, BI

Sweet Escapes, located at 205 North Front St. (beside Northway Restaurant), is your one stop fun shop.

Story continues below

You will find retro and hard-to-find candy, board games, puzzles, fun escape rooms, board game café and even some other cool retail items.

Owners Maxine Olive and Casey Chourney both worked at Lowe’s in Belleville and through their interests developed a friendship. Maxine holds world record for the fastest completion of the 40,320 piece Ravensburger puzzle (under 150 hours) as well as the 51,300 piece Kodak puzzle with an even faster time. Maxine has been featured on Global and CTV news, American media NPR, as well as local media.

Together Max and Casey created the youtube channel “Maxine the Puzzle Queen’. This fueled their entrepreneurial spirits, and they decided to create a fun place where all age groups can enjoy. Max and Casey are ready to welcome the region to their fun and exciting one-stop fun shop.

Sweet Escapes is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. –10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. –5 p.m. You can find them online at sweetescapes.ca. Follow them on facebook @Sweetescapes.caor call 613-779-8388.

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers