Taste of Tweed fast approaching

The Bi-Annual Taste of Tweed event will be held at Tweed Memorial Park on Sunday, September 26th.

Local food producers are paired with local restaurants to create innovative culinary dishes featuring local farmers’ product, including beef from Enright Cattle Company, pork from Palmateer Meats, sausage from Broekland Farms, potatoes from J.Grimson Farms; and blueberries from Wilson’s Organic Blueberries.

This year’s featured restaurants are Tweedy’s Classic Scoops with a potato, bacon and sausage soup; Galas Pit Stop with taco poutine; Smokin’ Carnivore with pulled pork sliders; Tweed Desi with samosas and a fresh dipping sauce; and Truly Canadian Chip Bus with blueberry pie.

Alcoholic beverages will also be available to purchase with proceeds going to support the Tweed Oil Kings.

The Taste of Tweed event will also host a Harvest Market where visitors can purchase a variety of local food products, woodworking, and other harvest products from local vendors. There will be live music during the event, first by Gary Cassibo followed by Music in the Park put on by the Tweed Lions Club. Tickets for five tastings are $20 and available at the Municipal Office or through Eventbrite. For more information visit our website: tweed.ca/taste-of-tweed.