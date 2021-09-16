The Red Dirt Skinners release the "Wolf In The Woods"

The Canadian Pop-Rock duo, The Red Dirt Skinners, have recently released their new single “Wolf In The Woods” which is a dark song about narcissistic abuse that is meant to serve as a cautionary tale.

“It’s a reminder that if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Regardless of how charming these people may first appear,” the husband and wife duo, Rob and Sarah Skinner, wrote in a press release. “They are parasites who will take all they can from their victims until they’ve used everything up — and they discard them, and move on.”

“We’re drawing attention to the red flags in the hope that we can help others spot the warning signs before they are sucked in.”

The release is the duo’s latest sample of their upcoming album, “Bear With Us.” The band attributes the backbone of the album to three days they spent during the beginning of the pandemic in a hotel near the Edmonton airport in -37 C weather.

“We ended up writing several riffs, lyrics and ideas which became the backbone of many of the songs on this album — Bear With Us,” the duo explained.

First hailing from the South of England, the pair now call Belleville home. Within just two years of their first ever tour of Canada, the Skinners were invited by Canadian Immigration to become permanent residents under the “Performers of a World Class Level” category. Having grown to love the country through those two years, the duo jumped at the opportunity.

Speaking previously to the Intelligencer, Sarah explained the pair’s love of Canada by saying,

“We first came here on tour in 2015, and we thought it was just going to be a bunch of shows and a great memorable event. And within a handful of days we were talking to each other about how much we like this place, way better than the UK. And after the 18 days and 12 shows we had here on that first tour we kind of said ‘yeah this is home.’ We’ve never felt like that before.”

The duo plan to continue to blend their male and female harmonies while featuring Sarah’s trademark soprano saxophone solos, the only difference being that much of their inspiration will come from experiences had on Canadian soil.

Those interested can stream The Red Dirt Skinners’ new single “Wolf in the Woods” on the band’s spotify page.