





Share this Story: Third wave yet to crest at QHC hospitals

Third wave yet to crest at QHC hospitals Photo by Zoom

Article content The effects of the coronavirus pandemic’s third wave upon Quinte Health Care hospitals have yet to peak, with three recent patient deaths from the virus, three staff infections and the pressure increasing. But senior officials said Tuesday the hospitals are, within available resources, prepared for what’s likely to be further pressure during the next two weeks. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Third wave yet to crest at QHC hospitals Back to video President and chief executive officer Stacey Daub and chief of staff Dr. Colin MacPherson briefed media Tuesday afternoon during an online news conference. They spoke of the effects of COVID-19 upon patients and families, staff, and doctors. They also said there is “a disconnect” between hospital workers’ experience with the pandemic and the local public’s experience and some perceptions of the situation’s severity. Caring for patients with COVID-19 and other conditions continues to be difficult, they said, and the health care providers are buoyed by public support and continue to ask for it and for understanding.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While daily statistics “can almost become abstract,” MacPherson said, “the reality really hits you when you’re with real people that are seriously afflicted. “It’s a terrible, terrible illness to suffer.” “This tragedy has not been lost on our staff, who have been involved with our patients, as we always are.” He said staff and doctors have witnessed COVID-19 patients’ struggles to breathe and those patients’ fears for their own lives, all while family members have to keep their distance. Those caring for them “feel it deeply,” he said. Busy and getting busier Between March 2020 and March 2021, the four QHC hospitals cared for 19 patients with the virus. In this month alone, there have been 54 COVID-positive patients in QHC emergency departments, resulting in 48 inpatient admissions and 18 in intensive care, staff said Tuesday. Three patients, two of them local residents, have died of the virus while in hospital this month. Two patients were ages 70 or older; one was between ages 30 and 39. Though numbers change daily, projections as of Tuesday showed the number of patients needing intensive care or inpatient medical beds could double by mid-May. Daub and MacPherson said QHC is preparing to support 30 COVID-19 patients at a time. Preparations include the provincially-directed postponement of non-urgent surgery and procedures, discharging patients to other care settings when possible, enhancing the virtual-visiting program, and working with local agencies.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Discharges include those to long-term care homes, increased designated space at Belleville’s Quinte Gardens retirement home, Kingston’s Providence Care Hospital, and patients’ homes, with additional in-home support provided. In the case of transfers to long-term care, Daub said, “We would not move a patient before they were fully vaccinated.” She and MacPherson said they know the postponement of surgery and procedures is hard on those affected. Daub said it has, however, “really helped” to boost hospital capacity. Out-of-region patients The third-wave response has included caring for patients from outside QHC’s service area. Nineteen of the COVID-19 inpatients to date were from outside QHC’s service area and Daub said eight or nine had since been discharged. Nine of the 19 were in the intensive care unit. The unit has 18 beds plus five more in a satellite unit, all in Belleville General Hospital. Daub and MacPherson were emphatic about the need and obligation for QHC’s to help patients from elsewhere and therefore ease the burden upon struggling hospitals in virus hotspots. “There are real people whose lives hang in the balance and we have an obligation and an opportunity to respond,” MacPherson said. There were 865 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in Ontario as of early Tuesday morning, with more than 1,000 possible in the next two weeks. “We can make remarkable differences beyond that horizon, but right now we’re gearing up for a serious human calamity,” said MacPherson.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We know we can make a difference to people in need in this province,” he said. Daub said more than 1,600 QHC patients have in the last year been transferred to hospitals in Kingston, Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere. “Now it’s our turn to return that response and support to our colleagues who are feeling the most impact from the third wave.” She said it’s not expected QHC will be part of a provincial redeployment of personnel due “our own regional needs.” Daub also said QHC supports Ontario’s increased vaccinations within hotspots, a practice which has led to the cancellation of about 1,500 local vaccination appointments this month, according to Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Though there have been frequent changes in supply, no further cancellations are expected, the health unit’s Dr. Ethan Toumishey said Tuesday. “We are very supportive of the focused hotspot vaccination plan,” Daub said. Without it, she said, “we will never turn the tide of the third wave.” She and MacPherson thanked everyone who has followed public health guidelines to limit the spread of the virus and kept its activity well below that of many parts of Ontario. “They are saving lives,” MacPherson said of those measures. “It has made a remarkable difference. Things could be a lot worse.” Hospital care continues As always, Daub said anyone needing medical attention should talk to their doctor or nurse practitioner. If symptoms of COVID-19 arise, she said, get tested and follow the health unit’s instructions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Patients should also go to the hospital if needed. She said recent visits to emergency rooms show patients are “seeking out care when they need it, and we want to encourage that.” Still hiring While Ontario has funded more hospital capacity, hospitals have struggled to find the professionals they need. Daub said QHC’s leadership is confident – for now – about meeting the projected staffing needs. “We had a really great response” to last week’s call for retired health workers to return to the job, she said. Vice-president Susan Rowe, who oversees human resources, said nursing and paramedic students may be able to find work for now as health care aides, similar to personal support workers. “We are always happy to hire Loyalist students and grads,” Rowe said. MacPherson said third-wave preparations have resulted in a “transformation” of hospital operations and staff and doctors are meeting the challenge despite their own anxiety about both the virus and the changes to their roles. “There’s a very healthy optimism that we can make a difference,” he said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville