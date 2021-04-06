Article content

Three Oaks Foundation is now taking orders for our Oak Tree Fundraiser.

We are encouraging residents within Hastings and Prince Edward County to “Grow your support”.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three Oaks taking orders for Oak Tree fundraiser Back to video

• For the 1/3 women who will experience a form of violence.

• Three Oaks shelter and services

• Of your commitment to the promotion of equality and the end of violence against women and children

To order:

1. Contact, Kristin by calling 613-242-6524.

2. e-Transfer is preferred for contact free payment to events@threeoaks.ca (Please do not send an e-Transfer unless you have placed your order with Kristin).

3. Cost per 2 Gallon, bucket is $25 — available species include: White, Swamp, Burr.

4. A safe, contact free pick up will available, space to be determined for the pick up. The pick up will be the week of April 26th – May 1st.

5. Porch delivery will be available, for an additional donation to Three Oaks Foundation.