TMHF announces musical lineup for Run Forrest, Run Gala

The online auction kicks-off October 8-18th, followed by the Virtual Live event on Saturday, October 16th from 7 – 9 p.m. There will be hundreds of items up for the bidding for 10 days, and for those looking to be entertained, the Virtual event will not let them down. Not only will there be dinners delivered to your door from The Gables (new this year), Occasions by the Bay or Tomasso’s, you will also receive an exclusive link to the party featuring music from award winning entertainers like Dallas Smith, Scott Helman, Bruce Andrew Stewart and Aaron Pritchett, followed by the live auction. Scott Helman is a Canadian pop-singer and songwriter.

Article content

Many people will remember his debut single “Bungalo” and more recent hit “Kinda Complicated”. Dallas Smith, a platinum selling country artist will perform in addition to Aaron Pritchett another country singer who had a #1 hit on the Billboard Canada Country chart with “Better When I Do”. Apparently, even Elvis, (Bruce Andrew Stewart) will make an appearance as Bruce Andrew Stewart, an award-winning Elvis tribute artist, who has travelled throughout Canada and the U.S. performing in shows, festivals and competitions will entertain. Even more names to be announced soon.

Funds raised from the gala this year will be used to purchase a new Patient Monitoring System at Trenton Memorial Hospital. This piece of equipment will enable our medical staff on the Inpatient Unit to monitor a patient’s health; their heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature especially for those having cardiac issues as it can give warning of early or dangerous oncoming situation. The cost of this is $143,162. The government funds the hospital’s operating costs but not the cost of capital medical equipment.

According to Aleesha Camp this year’s Chair of the Gala Committee, and also a Director on the Foundation Board, she says “I am very excited about our Run Forrest, Run gala this year. I think the auction items are the best yet, and people will definitely be fighting over them as the clock ticks down – or Boyd Sullivan counts them down during the live auction. Paul Ferguson has once again provided great diverse musical talent that will be entertaining for everyone”.

Tickets to the live event on Saturday, Oct. 16 can be purchased at tmhfoundation.com. Tax receipts available also. For more information call the Foundation office at 613-392-2540 ext 5401/3