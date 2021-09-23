TMHF gearing up for 2021 Virtual Gala

Article content

Organizers are so excited about this year’s RUN FORREST, RUN Gala in support of the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation.

It’s starting off with the Online Auction Thursday, October 8 at 9 a.m. with hundreds of fabulous gifts up for bidding. Everything from spa days to IPads, so mark your calendars to go to tmhfoundation.com that day and have a look, it costs nothing to shop.

On Saturday, October 16, they go live with their virtual event. As an exclusive ticket holder, you will receive a 100 per cent tax receipt for your donation to the gala. In return, sponsors have bought you a choice of three fabulous dinners to have delivered to your door in advance of the show. You can choose from Occasions by the Bay, Tomasso’s or new this year, The Gables.

Starting at 7 p.m., Paul Ferguson will host two hours of great entertainment. We have secured music from singer-songwriter Scott Helman, Billboard #1 country recording artist Aaron Pritchett, country artist Dallas Smith and just announced recording star Brett Kissel. Still more entertainers to come. Even Elvis will join the show, yes world winner Bruce Andrew Stewart. Later in the evening Boyd Sullivan will join Paul to auction off some of the very best items organizers have ever had. There are items to please hockey fans, revenge travelers and more, heck you will even get a chance to leave your own legacy.

So please join them in bringing a new Patient Monitoring System to Trenton Memorial Hospital – to help save lives. Cardiac monitoring of TMH’s fragile patients is critical to the Emergency Department and the Inpatient Unit.

To purchase your tickets click here https://trentmemhospfdn.schoolauction.net/