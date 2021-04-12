Training offered to leaders of non-profit groups in HPE

Article content

Hastings & Prince Edward non-profit CEOs and leaders will have chance to participate in a six-month training program to help strengthen skills needed for non-profits.

The Leadership Development Program, which usually costs about $2,500, will be offered to non-profit organizations at a discount based on the size of their organization and provided by Laridae, a management consulting firm.

Jodi Cooper, Director of Community Impact at United Way Hastings & Prince Edward, says leadership training leads to community capacity building which is vital right now for the non-profit sector. “We’re so happy to partner to bring this training to our community. Especially to provide the scholarship opportunity at a time when budgets are already being stretched,” Cooper said. The goal of the program is to build the skills and expertise of CEOs and leaders of non-profits while strengthening connections with other non-profit leaders throughout the HPE region, she said.

Laridae is a management consulting firm dealing exclusively with non-profits, said CEO Danielle Rocheleau. “We are always excited to collaborate with community organizations and enter into a partnership with United Way of Hastings & Prince Edward to collectively build the capacity of local non-profit leaders in the HPE communities,” Rocheleau said.