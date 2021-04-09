Article content

Trans-Northern Pipeline Inc. (TNPI) has notified the City of Belleville that maintenance in the area east of Hampton Ridge Drive and north of Princeton Place begins the week of April 29, lasting approximately four to eight weeks, weather and schedule permitting.

These activities are taking place on privately owned properties. TNPI will be conducting integrity digs to inspect the pipeline and make any necessary repairs, as part of their regular inspection and maintenance program. These integrity digs ensure the continued safe operation of the pipeline, protecting the public and the environment.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc. doing maintenance Back to video

Affected landowners in the area have been notified. More information about the company and their commitment to operate safely is available in the TNPI’s Pipeline Safety in Your Community brochure.

For all inquiries related to this work, please contact: Jeff Lobsinger, Vertex Professional Services Ltd., as agent for Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc. Call: 519-270-1711; Email: jLobsinger@vertex.ca

Any additional inquiries can be submitted using the city’s online Report a Problem Form or by contacting Parks & Outdoor Spaces at 613-967-0036.