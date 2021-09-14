It took more than 20 years for a doctor to return to the community where he first began practicing medicine.

On Monday, Dr. Stephen Evans signed medical service agreements with the city of Quinte West and the municipality of Brighton. The event was made possible through the efforts of the Docs By The Bay Physician Recruitment and Retention team. Dr. Evans will be taking over the practices of retiring physicians Dr. Michael Shirriff in Trenton and Dr. Arlene MacIntyre in Brighton. Dr. Evans will also assume physician responsibility for the Maplewood Long-Term Care Home in Brighton.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trenton doctor returns home Back to video

“These folks never gave up on me,” said Dr. Evans in a press release thanking those who made his recruitment possible, including Mason, Dr. Stephen Kaladeen and his wife Jean, Bob Casselman, Brighton CAO and David Clazie, Quinte West CAO. “They worked together for nearly three years to make my return possible.”

Dr. Evans was welcomed home Monday at Trenton Memorial Hospital, TMH. After introducing Dr. Evans and his wife Linda to officials from both Quinte West and Brighton, Paula Mason, Manager of Physician Recruitment said, “The recruitment of Dr. Evans was a combined effort of the two municipalities working together to meet the healthcare needs of their residents.”

Patients of Dr. MacIntyre will need to register with Dr. Evans by attending the office at 22 Dundas Street in Brighton, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until the end of September. Those visiting are asked to ensure they bring a valid health card with them. Patients of Dr. Shirriff will be automatically registered.