Trenton Lions’ playground campaign nears half-way mark

An ongoing Lions Club of Trenton fundraising campaign to build a new all-inclusive playground on city owned land east of Seniors Club 105 on West Street is near the half-way mark, says organizer and club member Mike Seymour..

A project first started in 2020, fundraising efforts have banked $298,000 toward the $600,000 goal, said Seymour and the Lions Club continues to host events to raise more dollars to build the park.

The project has already met with the approval of Quinte West city council and received a $100,000 (U.S.) grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation as well as donations from the community, he said.

Seymour said money has been raised from the Lion’s Food Truck parked at the Smylies Independent Grocer and through a recent bottle drive.

A drive-thru spaghetti dinner is planned Sept. 24 by the club to put more money away for the project.

“The primary objective of the inclusive playground equipment is to allow our youth and seniors to feel independent and foster better health. This equipment would build agility, strength, through exercise in the outdoors allowing the individuals to feel part of our community,” Seymour told The intelligencer.

“Areas of opportunity to increase accessibility for all to be able to participate in play and recreation within our own community. Individuals with special requirements to have the ability to enjoy and take advantage of the playground equipment,” he said.

“The goal is to have playground equipment for all individuals including persons with special abilities. This type of playground equipment is not evident in our immediate community.”

Seymour said early research into the project suggested the goal of a new playground “when achieved, would reduce social isolation, foster an active lifestyle for everyone of all ages, circumstance, needs thus creating opportunities for everyone to participate.”

Donations to the campaign are always welcome; cash, cheque or e-transfer.

Contact Seymour at michaelseymour63@gmail or 613-847-0265 for details.