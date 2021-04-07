Trenton Lions receive large grant to build all-inclusive playground

Article content

Lions Clubs International Foundation has awarded the Lions Club of Trenton a $100,000 (U.S.) grant to help fund the Trenton Lions, District A3 & Community build an all-inclusive playground in the city of Quinte West.

Now in its early planning stages, the primary objective of the inclusive playground equipment to allow youth and seniors to feel independent and foster better health.

The equipment will be designed to builld agility, strength, through exercise in the outdoors allowing the individuals to feel part of our community.

The completion of the project will impact the lives of the residents of Quinte West and surrounding communities.

Prior to this project, existing playground areas in Quinte West have limited access and capabilities for those that require that extra mile to enjoy play and exercise, the club said.

The impact on the lives of the residents in Quinte West and surrounding communities will help reduce social isolation, foster an active lifestyle, allow everyone, of all ages, circumstances and needs opportunities to participate, said the Lion’s Club.