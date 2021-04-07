Trenton Lions receive large grant to build all-inclusive playground
Lions Clubs International Foundation has awarded the Lions Club of Trenton a $100,000 (U.S.) grant to help fund the Trenton Lions, District A3 & Community build an all-inclusive playground in the city of Quinte West.
Now in its early planning stages, the primary objective of the inclusive playground equipment to allow youth and seniors to feel independent and foster better health.
The equipment will be designed to builld agility, strength, through exercise in the outdoors allowing the individuals to feel part of our community.
The completion of the project will impact the lives of the residents of Quinte West and surrounding communities.
Prior to this project, existing playground areas in Quinte West have limited access and capabilities for those that require that extra mile to enjoy play and exercise, the club said.
The impact on the lives of the residents in Quinte West and surrounding communities will help reduce social isolation, foster an active lifestyle, allow everyone, of all ages, circumstances and needs opportunities to participate, said the Lion’s Club.
To allow the development of strong social emotional skills of children, youth and to enhance our senior’s opportunity to interact with today’s youth, “the Foundation is committed to empowering Lions to meet the needs in their local communities. Through support of our residents in our community and LCIF, our club will be able to assist in the building of An All-Inclusive Playground for community,” said Lion Mike Seymour, chair of the Lions Club of Trenton in a press release.
The Lions Club of Trenton has mobilized $123,000 CDN from various grants such as, TC Energy, Kay Stafford Memorial Foundation, Parrott Foundation, City of Quinte West, and the support of the community residents via previous fund raisers to support the building of the Trenton Lions, District A3 & Community All-Inclusive Playground.
Some of the funds were generated from operating a food truck last summer selling hot dogs, burgers, fries and drinks. Other funds were raised from a spaghetti dinner, donations and events.
“Some of the charities we were able to help with the communities’ support are; Trenton Care and Share Food Bank, Kinsmen Toy Drive, Hasting Prince Edward food for learning program, Diabetes Association, Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation, Smart IV Pumps for the Trenton Memorial Hospital to mention a few charities,” said Seymour.
“The club is currently preparing for another successful bottle drive to raise funds for the All-Inclusive Playground project, we will be having two more spaghetti drive-thru’s to raise funds, and the team is always on the lookout for different fundraising events.”
For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club of Trenton, please contact michaelseymour63@gmail.com or any lions member or via our website Trenton Lions Club – Lions e-Clubhouse (e-clubhouse.org).