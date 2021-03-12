Article content

Join us for Watersheds 101 and Shoreline Restoration & Planting Programs – the third presentation in the 2021 online Winter Speaker Series hosted by Friends of Salmon River and Friends of Napanee River, and supported by Hastings Stewardship Council — on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Maya Navrot is the Outreach and Stewardship Coordinator with Quinte Conservation. In “Watersheds 101” she will present what we know about the Quinte watersheds, along with current watershed health and areas for improvement. Maya will provide an outline of the grant programs available to landowners including livestock fencing grants and tree planting programs. She will explain improvements the residential landowner can do, such as establishing rain gardens, planting with native plants, and identifying and controlling non-native species.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Understanding watersheds and shoreline restoration Back to video

Shoreline Restoration & Planting Programs in the Quinte Watershed will be presented by Chloe Lajoie, the Natural Edge Program Manager at Watersheds Canada. Chloe will present an overview of the Natural Edge Shoreline Restoration project in our region. She will outline the trends they see along shorelines, as well as the benefits of having a natural shoreline, such as bank stabilization, improved water quality, and habitat creation. What can landowners do on their own to improve their shoreline? Chloe will provide many ideas, such as wildflower gardens and curved pathways. You will learn how the Natural Edge Program works and how landowners can sign up for plantings on their shoreline.

The event is free, via Zoom, and will be available on a YouTube link afterward. Please register ahead at wwwfriendsnapaneeriver.ca under the NEWS tab, and also see the entire speaker lineup there. For more information, contact info@friendsnapaneeriver.ca