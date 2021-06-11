Article content

Adrienne Ng got tired of trying to figure out what travel advise to give friends visiting Prince Edward County, so she solved the problem by developing a digital map.

Ng, who splits her time between Toronto and her family’s County home, released This Way PEC earlier this week and said she is already receiving much positive feedback on her product.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Virtual map highlights County venues Back to video

“There are so many amazing places and things to do in the County, it becomes a very difficult question to answer,” she said. “They’ll ask about a winery and there are just so many to choose from – you don’t want to give them two or three that are 45 minutes apart, so this map will help people select destinations in the same area if that’s what they want to do.”

She began working on thiswaypec.com in September and upon its release last weekend, the interactive map had 14 sections with hundreds of County destination.

“What I had in mind when I built this was that if you ever found yourself somewhere in the County, wondering where to go next, just pull up the map, pick a place and off you go,” she explained. “The hide/show feature lets you filter the pinpoints by category. Click on any pinpoint to see the destination’s address, category, phone number, website, and navigation link in Google Maps.”