Article content

The Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) has set a series of priority goals to work toward this year to move the region forward in a number of key sectors.

After a meeting March 12, “to establish advocacy efforts for the 2021 term,” the warden’s caucus identified a number of challenges that need addressing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wardens' caucus sets 2021 priorities for Eastern Ontario Back to video

The issues at hand range from the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) Gig Project and affordable and attainable housing to long-term care and health care transformation.

In addition, the EOWC will continue to advocate for social assistance transformation, COVID-19 municipal recovery, and joint and several liability.

“Each year, the EOWC identifies key priorities in order to narrow its focus and act as a roadmap for the term ahead,” said EOWC chair Debbie Robinson in a press release.

“As the caucus continues to advance advocacy efforts this coming year, making a difference in the daily lives of eastern Ontario residents will remain a primary motivation for us in 2021 and beyond,” she said.

The EOWC, Robinson said, will continue to advocate for better broadband in rural communities and provide ongoing support to EORN in the development of a plan to ensure access to the CRTC minimum service level of 50 / 10 Mbps. The EORN Gig Project aims to deliver ultra-fast internet to homes and businesses to meet needs of the region for a generation.