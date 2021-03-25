





Share this Story: Wayne Dewe retiring Saturday after 23 years of feeding city shoppers

Wayne Dewe retiring Saturday after 23 years of feeding city shoppers jpg, BI

Article content One of Belleville’s favourite friendly grocers is hanging up his smock. Wayne Dewe, 65, said it’s time to step away from serving the public at his east-end grocery store where he first opened the doors Aug. 23, 1997. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wayne Dewe retiring Saturday after 23 years of feeding city shoppers Back to video The last 23-plus years have been challenging, Dewe told The Intelligencer, but the rewards far outweighed the 24-seven care and attention required to operate the large grocery store at 400 Dundas Street East that by latest count employs 205 workers. Dewe’s Your Independent Grocer franchise will be officially handed over at midnight Saturday to new franchise owners, giving Dewe an unimaginable first day off with no worries in a very long time, he said. “Twenty-three years ago, I moved here from Cornwall where I was in the Independent as store manager. This was a brand-new build. All we had was a cement slab on the ground and we started to put everything together and figuring out staff and everything else,” Dewe said of the Belleville launch.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I’ve really enjoyed serving the public, I think we’ve done a very good job at it. It’s mixed emotions. I won’t be there Sunday morning to check the store. What am I going to do?” Dewe queried tongue in cheek. Dewe said he is welcoming the rest and relaxation after one of the hardest years of his time in Belleville due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring staff and the public are safe through a raft of provincial and local health safety measures. “This last year has been one of the toughest in business, keeping the staff safe, making sure everything is good, putting the store in really good shape and a safe environment for the customer to come in shopping, make everyone feel safe and follow all the protocols laid out by the health unit and the Ontario government,” he said. A 22-year member of the Rotary Club of Belleville, Dewe said he has no plans to leave the Belleville community he calls home and said he will continue to help out community organizations and charities, many of which, he has served as volunteer and helped fundraise in the last two decades. “I know 100 per cent I am going to stay right here in Belleville,” he said. “I’m not moving anywhere. I have one daughter who is out of town and the rest are all here. I will stay right here. This is home.” Dewe has supported a number of organizations and causes over the years including Quinte Children’s Foundation, Rotary Club initiatives, United Way Hastings & Prince Edward, Belleville General Hospital Galas as well as countless store donations to city-based groups.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Giving back to the community was a way to say thank you for the generous support he and his business received from the city, he said. “The community has supported me 100 per cent as far as I am concerned. Thank you for supporting me and my staff for the last 23-and-a-half years. It meant a lot to me. I am so thankful,” Dewe said. Dewe also offered a big, heartfelt thank-you to his staff for working hard throughout the years to build trust in the store and keep loyal customers returning time and time again. An avid golfer who spends much of his precious downtime on the links, Dewe said he will now have more opportunities to hone his game. “Buying a new set of clubs will be a waste of money, to be honest with you,” Dewe quipped, humbly adding new equipment won’t improve his score card.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville