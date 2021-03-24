Work to begin on Thurlow Dog Park

Article content

City of Belleville work crews will begin clearing at the corner of Farnham Road and Maitland Drive for the new Thurlow Dog Park on Friday.

The Park was approved in the 2021 Capital Budget and will provide dog owners living north of Highway 401 with a space to bring their pets to get exercise and socialize with other pets.

Those with questions or concerns regarding clearing operations are asked to submit them using our online Report an Issue Form at https://forms.belleville.ca/Report-an-Issue, or contact Parks & Outdoor Spaces at 613-967-0036.

Leaf and yard waste

With warmer weather quickly approaching, the city’s Transportation and Operations department has made the decision to open the Leaf and Yard Waste Depot located at 75 Wallbridge Cres., ahead of schedule. The depot will open this Monday, March 29 for Belleville residents.

Regular hours will follow and there are currently no changes to curbside collection dates.

Residents will be required to show proof of address. Please remember to dump all leaf and yard waste in the designated area – staff will deposit the material into the bins. Plastic bags are not accepted. For more information and hours of operation, please visit the city’s Leaf and Yard Waste webpage at https://www.belleville.ca/en/home-and-property/leaf-and-yard-waste.aspx.