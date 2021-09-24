Climate activists both young and old gathered Friday afternoon in the Belleville Market Square behind City Hall in part of the global Fridays For Future climate rally first sparked by Greta Thunberg.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“What motivates me mostly is for my own future,” explained Isabelle Cakebread, a grade 12 student from Centennial Secondary School and co-organizer of the event. “I was really moved by Greta Thunberg in 2018. She said, ‘Why should I be going to school when I don’t have a future ahead of me that I can rely on when our planet is heating up?’”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Young and old rally for the future Back to video

The issue of youth having to bear much of the costs of climate change was a core issue for today’s rally. Youth and climate activists all around the world have been participating in the #uprootthesystem protests advocating for climate action.

“[The community support] shows that there’s hope and that people still do care. And there is time left, we can still change our ways,” said Anissa Nielsen, a grade 12 student from Centennial Secondary School and co-organizer of the event. “It just comes down to a livable future where everyone is equal. Environmental Justice is very important to me and those in the global south that aren’t contributing to this crisis shouldn’t be the one suffering.”

With the Bay of Quinte now represented by the Conservative party’s MP Ryan Williams, the student activists are hoping the new MP will positively impact the fight against climate change.

“The conservatives were just elected in our region. So I’d really like to see if they can back up their plans that they talked about in our zoom meeting,” said Cakebread. “I know Mr. Williams was very enthusiastic that his party has a solid plan. And so I’d really like to see some solid action on that.”