Young boy’s promise to his grandfather turns into an amazing community fundraiser

When Grant Mumby started his battle with esophageal cancer, he began to lose his hair. His grandson, Dawson Mumby, said he would grow his hair long for his grandfather, “Grandpa had really nice hair, I told Grandpa that I would grow my hair and he could have mine so he wouldn’t have to worry about missing his full head of white hair if it fell out during chemo.”

But as Dawson’s hair grew so did his grandfather’s cancer, which he sadly passed away from in June 2020. 10-year-old Dawson turned the special memory into a fundraiser to honor his grandfather, and one that will help everyone in our community who is battling cancer.

This week, Dawson handed over a cheque for $15,000 to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation from his fundraising efforts. All money will support the Dr. Douglas A. MacIntosh Cancer Clinic at Belleville General Hospital.

Dawson also donated his hair to the Angel Hair for Kids program to make wigs for children battling cancer and other medical causes.

BGHF Executive Director Steve Cook says, “It is inspiring to see someone so young make a huge difference in our community. Dawson made a vow to his grandfather and in turn he has made a gift to the Oncology Department at Belleville General Hospital that will touch so many people in this region.”