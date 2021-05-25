Local, Ontario COVID-19 daily cases declining
Ontario COVID-19 daily cases dropped to 1,039 Tuesday, down from 1,446 new cases a day earlier.
The downward trend of daily case numbers is being closely monitored by the province which said reopening Ontario in three gradual phases over the summer will depend heavily on lowered daily case rates as well as reduced hospitalizations.
The Tuesday figures were the lowest on record since mid-March.
There were 33 more deaths attributed to the virus Monday and the province reported a total of 8,655 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were 524,950 total cases reported in Ontario with 497.269 listed as resolved.
There were 1,025 persons in hospital and 692 in ICU due to COVOD-19 with a further 498 patients on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 and 36 active cases.
There were 1,103 total cases logged, of which, 1,056 were reported as recovered.
There were 463 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There have been 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.
There were two outbreaks listed.
There were 10 people listed in hospital including four persons in the intensive care unit and three persons on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 84,760 residents have been vaccinated in the region.
In Canada, a total of 1.36 million cases have been recorded as of Sunday of which 1.28 million were listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 51,818 cases listed as active and 25,265 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 167.4 million cases with 3.4 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.