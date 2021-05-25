Article content

Ontario COVID-19 daily cases dropped to 1,039 Tuesday, down from 1,446 new cases a day earlier.

The downward trend of daily case numbers is being closely monitored by the province which said reopening Ontario in three gradual phases over the summer will depend heavily on lowered daily case rates as well as reduced hospitalizations.

Local, Ontario COVID-19 daily cases declining

The Tuesday figures were the lowest on record since mid-March.

There were 33 more deaths attributed to the virus Monday and the province reported a total of 8,655 deaths since the pandemic began.

There were 524,950 total cases reported in Ontario with 497.269 listed as resolved.

There were 1,025 persons in hospital and 692 in ICU due to COVOD-19 with a further 498 patients on a ventilator.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 and 36 active cases.

There were 1,103 total cases logged, of which, 1,056 were reported as recovered.