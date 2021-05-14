Local schools could reopen safely, but no plan yet
Schools in Hastings-Prince Edward could reopen safely, the area’s top public-health official says, but the area’s health unit is awaiting Ontario’s instructions.
The provincial lockdown will continue until at least June 2, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday. He and other senior provincial officials did not commit to a reopening of schools before the end of the school year.
“We will be following the recommendations that will be coming from the province,” Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, said in a telephone interview.
He maintained the position he’d held throughout recent months: schools here “have not been a driver of transmission” of COVID-19.
With the exception of a few cases resulting from a school bus trip, he said, all cases in schools were “community-acquired,” with people infected somewhere other than in the school.
“It’s an indication that the measures we had in place previously in schools had been effective. So that gives me confidence.
“Schools should be the last to close and the first to open,” he said.
“We know how crucial these are to the well-being of children.”
When asked if he would advocate for schools’ reopening, Oglaza said it was the subject of “ongoing discussions with the province.”
Oglaza said the stay-at-home order’s extension doesn’t mean a ban on outdoor activity; there have been repeated and increasing calls to reopen recreational facilities, including golf courses.
“Generally, the message to the public is outdoor recreation, outdoor activities, are safer,” Oglaza said. He encouraged people to go for walks, use trails, etc.
“It’s not an invitation to have a party outdoors.”
Gatherings have resulted in outbreaks, Oglaza and other health unit officials say.
Few appointments available
More people became eligible on Thursday to book vaccination appointments.
People ages 40 and older could book appointments at mass-vaccination clinics – if they could find any openings.
Eligibility began at 8 a.m., but by 8:15 a.m., a check of the largest centres, and some of the smaller ones, in eastern and east-central Ontario showed no available dates. In Hastings-Prince Edward, as well as in Cobourg, Peterborough, Haliburton, Whitney, Eganville, Pembroke, Kingston, Perth, Brockville, and elsewhere, the provincial website’s listings bore one word: “FULL.”
For those seeking dates in eastern Ontario, there were June dates in Ottawa.
“At this point there are still more people eligible than vaccine that we have,” Oglaza said.
“Any doses that are confirmed as coming to our region are translated into clinic appointments, and these are being added on a regular basis.
“We don’t want people to have to travel too far,” he said, calling it “not ideal.”
In Hastings-Prince Edward, he said, the eligibility of each five-year age cohort means about 10,000 more people can start trying to book. They’re competing for spots with people who were eligible earlier but have yet to schedule their shots.
“I ask everyone to be patient. Keep trying,” he said. Some spots open as people cancel.
Eligible people can register for the health unit’s standby lists, Oglaza said, but they have to be willing and able to reach their chosen clinic within 30 minutes.
To book, go to ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.