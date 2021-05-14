Local schools could reopen safely, but no plan yet

Schools in Hastings-Prince Edward could reopen safely, the area’s top public-health official says, but the area’s health unit is awaiting Ontario’s instructions.

The provincial lockdown will continue until at least June 2, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday. He and other senior provincial officials did not commit to a reopening of schools before the end of the school year.

Local schools could reopen safely, but no plan yet

“We will be following the recommendations that will be coming from the province,” Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, said in a telephone interview.

He maintained the position he’d held throughout recent months: schools here “have not been a driver of transmission” of COVID-19.

With the exception of a few cases resulting from a school bus trip, he said, all cases in schools were “community-acquired,” with people infected somewhere other than in the school.

“It’s an indication that the measures we had in place previously in schools had been effective. So that gives me confidence.