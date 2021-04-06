Local vaccinations equal supply, says medical officer

Article content

Vaccines are not going to waste locally, with vaccinations roughly equaling supply, Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer says.

But Dr. Piotr Oglaza also said the local effort could reach three times as many people being vaccinated currently if enough doses were available.

The news comes as Ontario allows people ages 60 and older in Hastings-Prince Edward to book appointments starting Wednesday. The area is one of 20 public-health regions using the provincial booking system. A further 14 use other systems.

Some of those in the provincial system are already vaccinating that age group.

Oglaza had no comment Tuesday on the local rollout, saying it is handled by the province. He said only that those who are eligible here will be booked.

He said doses available on a given day are not necessarily exhausted on that day, but they’re used quickly.

“There’s not a situation where we have a lot of doses loaded in syringes and no people to vaccinate,” he said.