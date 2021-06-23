Article content

Belleville General Hospital Foundation is offering city residents a chance to show their love for health care workers who have selflessly protected the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love Locks installation, a commemorative opportunity for the community to express love and gratitude for our amazing healthcare workers, will see a lock added to the campaign in exchange for donations from the community.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lock your love for BGH to support health care workers Back to video

A European-style tradition, the ‘Love Locks’ phenomenon can be seen across a number of continental destinations. No one seems to know where or how the initiative began but stories across the pond point to a Serbian tale of two lovers separated during the First World War.

Paris is most famous for the locks, which began appearing in the city in 2008. It’s become somewhat of a tradition for visitors to ‘The City of Love,’ inscribing their names onto the padlocks then affixing them to one of the many Parisian bridges across the City.