Article content Many long-term care workers employed by Hastings County remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, with booking problems and vaccine hesitancy cited as the main obstacles. Hastings County long-term care director Debbie Rollins broke the news Wednesday morning to members of the county’s joint long-term care committee. The county operates Hastings Manor in Belleville and Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Booking problems, hesitancy delay LTC workers' shots Back to video “All of the residents who have chosen to receive the vaccine have received both (doses),” she said. But Rollins said there has been less vaccination of the workers caring for those residents. She said about 58 per cent of the 300 Hastings Manor staff have received vaccinations, while seven per cent have given “a hard ‘no’” and rejected vaccination. Thirty-four per cent “are still trying to get appointments,” said Rollins. She said workers had difficulty booking appointments. Rollins later reported an afternoon meeting with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health officials appeared to have resolved the issue.

Article content “We are working with them to ensure any team member wanting to have the vaccine will be registered to receive it with PH (public health),” Rollins told The Intelligencer via e-mail. All available appointments in April – including those for the public – are booked. Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said Tuesday it’s not expected there will be enough vaccine to allow for further openings this month. County workers have been notified of the process to follow and managers will help any who continue to have problems while trying to book appointments, Rollins added. Long-term care workers have never been able to book directly through the provincial website used by the public, health unit spokesperson Maureen Hyland said via e-mail. While the process for long-term care workers has changed, they should now pre-register on the health unit website and await notification of their time to book, she added. Hesitancy remains She said internal promotion of vaccination continues. When vaccinations began, Rollins continued, “There was a lot of hesitancy at that time because it was so new.” About 30 per cent of Centennial Manor workers have received their first doses, Rollins said. The current lack of vaccination there appears to be due equally to difficulty booking and hesitancy, she said. There have been no recent virus outbreaks in the homes, she said, and regular screening and other safety protocols are in place. Rapid antigen testing for all staff occurs three times per week and is also required of visitors, chief administrative officer Jim Pine said. He added all workers, vaccinated or not, wear all required protective equipment and follow all safety measures.

Article content Rollins said she’s spoken with colleagues in other public-health regions and “they don’t seem to be having the same challenges” when booking vaccinations. “If it’s not a problem in other public-health areas, it really shouldn’t be a problem here,” Pine said during the morning meeting. “We want them to get the vaccine and we want them to overcome any hesitancy they may have. “Making it difficult to book an appointment doesn’t help.” In an afternoon telephone interview, Pine said management is providing workers with information about vaccination in the hope it will “make them comfortable enough to want to get vaccinated. “Our hope would be that all of our staff at the Manors are vaccinated, of course. We understand it’s a voluntary decision at this point for them. “Right now it’s not a condition of employment. We have to wait for the province to make a decision on that.”

