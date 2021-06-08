Low-water condition declared by Quinte Conservation
Quinte Conservation has declared a low-water condition across the Moira, Napanee and Salmon River watersheds plus Prince Edward County.
“The Quinte region has experienced much lower than normal amounts of precipitation this spring,” water resources technologist Dave Eastcott said in a news release issued Tuesday.
“Less than 30 per cent of normal rainfall occurred during the month of May, with less than 10 per cent of that happening in the second half of the month.”
Flows in area streams are very low and closer to those seen normally in late summer or early fall, the conservation authority reported, noting a long-range weather forecast predicted “hot, dry weather with no significant rainfall. “
The authority declared a Level 1 low-water condition, meaning there is potential for water-supply problems.
A Level 2 condition “suggests a potentially serious water supply issue, and a Level 3 is the most severe condition and indicates a possible failure to meet water supply demands,” the release added.
People relying upon groundwater systems, as well as inland lakes and streams, may now have problems with water supply and “should take extra precaution with their non-essential use until groundwater levels have recharged,” the release noted.
Those taking bulk water from such areas are asked to reduce – voluntarily – their intake by 10 per cent.
If you’re in need of bulk potable water, check with your municipal office about its availability and for information on private water-hauling services.
Municipalities drawing water from Lake Ontario or the Bay of Quinte have more sustainable supplies and their water service isn’t affected by current conditions, the conservation authority reported. The release was not directed to residents using such municipal supplies.
People experiencing low water are encouraged to report the trouble online at https://arcg.is/1zX8b5or on the main page of the Quinte Conservation website, along with tips for water conservation, at www.QuinteConservation.ca.
The low-water condition will remain in effect until – or be updated before – July 9.
The conservation authority may be reached at 613-968-3434.