Article content

Quinte Conservation has declared a low-water condition across the Moira, Napanee and Salmon River watersheds plus Prince Edward County.

“The Quinte region has experienced much lower than normal amounts of precipitation this spring,” water resources technologist Dave Eastcott said in a news release issued Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Low-water condition declared by Quinte Conservation Back to video

“Less than 30 per cent of normal rainfall occurred during the month of May, with less than 10 per cent of that happening in the second half of the month.”

Flows in area streams are very low and closer to those seen normally in late summer or early fall, the conservation authority reported, noting a long-range weather forecast predicted “hot, dry weather with no significant rainfall. “

The authority declared a Level 1 low-water condition, meaning there is potential for water-supply problems.

A Level 2 condition “suggests a potentially serious water supply issue, and a Level 3 is the most severe condition and indicates a possible failure to meet water supply demands,” the release added.