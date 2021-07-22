Loyalist College and the Quinte Home Builders’ Association (QHBA) have received $93,000 from the Business and Higher Education Roundtable (BHER), with generous support from the Government of Canada, to launch a work-integrated learning (WIL) Skilled Trades Discovery project.

“Through this innovative and community-centric project with the Quinte Home Builders’ Association, partners will have the opportunity to build a platform and a pathway to facilitate meaningful work-integrated learning opportunities for 30 Loyalist College students,” said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College president and CEO.

“It is through the Skilled Trades Discovery project, generously supported by BHER, that we can collectively narrow the skilled trades labour gap in our region, directly connect students with local employers and facilitate technology transfer between Loyalist College and community partners.”

The Skilled Trades Discovery project is one of 13 initiatives funded by BHER and is the result of a collaboration between BHER and Co-operative Education and Work-Integrated Learning (CEWIL) Canada. BHER and CEWIL Canada share the goal of improving access to quality WIL opportunities for students across the country.

The grant initiative will create more than 1,000 quality WIL opportunities in six provinces, with a focus on underrepresented students.

The 13 projects represent more than 28 community-based, non-profit, industry, and postsecondary partners.

“The Quinte Home Builders’ Association has a robust entrepreneurial network, more than 140 members strong, that can create a permanent strategic relationship with Loyalist College to enhance invaluable student work-integrated learning experiences,” said Ruth Estwick, Quinte Home Builders’ Association’s chief executive officer.

“Through this project we can support the next generation of skilled trades professionals, the very workforce which develops our communities and enables future growth in the Bay of Quinte region.”