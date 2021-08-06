Loyalist College vaccine clinic delivers 50,000 jabs

Loyalist College and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health acknowledged the invaluable contributions of faculty, staff, students, recent graduates, and health care professionals at the College’s Regional Immunization Centre.

The centre, which ceases operations on August 6, has administered more than 50,000 vaccines since it opened on March 1, 2021.

The centre has helped the Hastings and Prince Edward region reach the 80 per cent vaccination rate of its residents to protect against the novel coronavirus.

“As we reflect on everything that has transpired to bring us to this point, and the critical role our Immunization Centre staff have played to protect our community against COVID-19, we are filled with great pride,” said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College president and CEO.

“Through strategic collaboration with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health we provided essential and compassionate support to vulnerable members of our community in a time of great need.”

Cases have significantly decreased, and vaccination numbers continue to climb, with 81 percent of residents 12 and over having received a first dose, and 66 percent having received a second dose.

“The support of Loyalist College has been invaluable to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and protect the health and well-being of our residents,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health and CEO at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

“We are forever grateful to the dedicated staff and students who have worked tirelessly over the past several months to facilitate the immunization of so many HPEC residents.”

More than 90 students from Loyalist College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Practical Nursing, Personal Support Worker, Paramedic, Pre-Health Sciences, Business, Social Service Worker, Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant, Protection, Security and Investigation, Police Foundations and Community and Justice Services programs have supported vaccination efforts.

They assisted with vaccinating community members, registration, screening protocols, traffic flow, security and post-immunization observation.

As of August 30, the College will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff and students through the Student Health Centre.