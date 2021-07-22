Loyalist grad set to paddleboard across Lake Ontario
A former Belleville resident and Loyalist College advertising graduate is preparing to make an historic paddleboard crossing of Lake Ontario.
The grueling 140-km fundraising journey set for Aug. 22-24 — weather pending — is looking to raise $100,000 for jack.org charity to help Canadian youth combat mental health challenges.
Accompanied by two safety support boats, Mike Shoreman, 38, knows the crossing will one of the biggest challenges he has ever attempted after battling serious physical and mental health challenges that ultimately changed his life forever.
Ten years ago, Shoreman fell utterly in love with the paddleboarding sport leading to his start-up of a paddleboard business in Toronto and a career on the water.
But in 2018 the high-calibre athlete was struck down with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a debilitating chronic condition that left him immobilized and struggling with worsening mental health issues.
The RHS syndrome was triggered by shingles he had contracted in November 2018 leading to nerve damage causing the right side of his face to collapse, hearing loss, speech challenges and loss of his sense of balance.
He was told by doctors he “would never paddleboard again” and he slipped into a deeper depression.
In an interview with The Intelligencer, Shoreman said his physical and mental deterioration progressed until he was admitted to a crisis centre in April 2019.
“My face collapsed, I lost my mobility. I went from being very healthy and fit and athletic to not being able to walk and you know, I isolated myself. I lost my business,” Shoreman said.
“But when they said you’ll never paddleboard again, that your face is healing, the nerves are healing wrong, not the right way, I had a mental health breakdown. I ended up going into a crisis centre.”
Today, however, after intense therapy and a serious will to overcome, Shoreman is striking back as part of his inspiring survivor story as chronicled in his book ‘Crash and RISE: Diaries of the Unbalanced Paddleboarder.’”
An inspirational speaker, Shoreman has now committed to becoming the first person in the world to paddleboard from one country to another across international waters.
His support boat will leave Belleville Aug. 21 taking him across the lake to Rochester where he will begin the next day his crossing from the United States’ shoreline.
He will then paddle north to the finish line in Toronto and is set to arrive Aug. 24.
Shoreman said he remembers waiting tables at Swiss Chalet and Boston Pizza in Belleville before graduating from Loyalist in 2006.
On the morning of his departure next by boat from Belleville, Shoreman said he is first having breakfast with three of his former Loyalist professors who have stayed in touch all these years later.
One of those professors, Rob Kranendonk, will be an acting captain on the first support boat, he said.
Shoreman said, weather pending, he is ready to take on the lake despite the fact he still struggles with a variety of symptoms from his condition including exhaustion.
“Even when the barometric pressure changes, I’m still affected. So when that goes up or down, I crash. When it goes from being really hot to really cold, sunny to rainy, I feel it. Exhaustion is still part of my condition to this day,” Shoreman said.
All funds will go to jack.org charity to raise funds to combat mental health challenges across the country, he said.
To date, Shoreman’s campaign has raised more than $14,000 toward his $100,000 goal.
The jack.org charity describes itself as “Canada’s only charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health in every province and territory.”
To make a donation in support of Shoreman’s Lake Ontario crossing, log on to jack.org/thecrossing .