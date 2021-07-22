Loyalist grad set to paddleboard across Lake Ontario

A former Belleville resident and Loyalist College advertising graduate is preparing to make an historic paddleboard crossing of Lake Ontario.

The grueling 140-km fundraising journey set for Aug. 22-24 — weather pending — is looking to raise $100,000 for jack.org charity to help Canadian youth combat mental health challenges.

Accompanied by two safety support boats, Mike Shoreman, 38, knows the crossing will one of the biggest challenges he has ever attempted after battling serious physical and mental health challenges that ultimately changed his life forever.

Ten years ago, Shoreman fell utterly in love with the paddleboarding sport leading to his start-up of a paddleboard business in Toronto and a career on the water.

But in 2018 the high-calibre athlete was struck down with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a debilitating chronic condition that left him immobilized and struggling with worsening mental health issues.

The RHS syndrome was triggered by shingles he had contracted in November 2018 leading to nerve damage causing the right side of his face to collapse, hearing loss, speech challenges and loss of his sense of balance.

He was told by doctors he “would never paddleboard again” and he slipped into a deeper depression.

In an interview with The Intelligencer, Shoreman said his physical and mental deterioration progressed until he was admitted to a crisis centre in April 2019.

“My face collapsed, I lost my mobility. I went from being very healthy and fit and athletic to not being able to walk and you know, I isolated myself. I lost my business,” Shoreman said.