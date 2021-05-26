Loyalist launches new fast-track ‘Fintech’ program

Article content

Loyalist College has launched a new eight-month Financial Technology Ontario college graduate certificate program to prepare graduates for success in one of the fastest growing segments of the industry.

Having disrupted traditional ways of doing business, Fintech has shifted the focus to digitization and mobilization of financial services.

With employment in the financial services sector expected to grow 20 percent over the next several years, there is an urgent need for professionals to align business strategies with emerging market technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, while working within monetary and fiscal policies.

“Low-touch, high-tech preferences for dealing with money, driven out of necessity by the COVID-19 pandemic, have forever transformed the way businesses operate and transact,” said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College president and CEO, in a press release.

“Employers are just starting to scratch the surface of what’s possible, from decentralized finance on the blockchain and cloud computing to advanced digital technologies and big data. They’re looking for help navigating and implementing the best solutions for their customers, and our graduates will be ready to respond and lead.”