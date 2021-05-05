





Article content Chris Donovan, a 2017 Loyalist College Photojournalism graduate, has won first prize in sports, stories category with the prestigious World Press Photo Foundation’s 2021 World Press Photo Contest. Donovan earned the global recognition for his photo essay ‘Those Who Stay Will Be Champions,’ illustrating the Flint Jaguars basketball team. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Loyalist photojournalism grad wins global award Back to video He was also named a finalist for Story of the Year. “Chris is skilled at capturing raw, poignant moments that bring social justice issues to the surface while visually illustrating the power of sport,” said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College president and CEO in a press release Wednesday. “In ‘Those Who Stay Will Be Champions’ we see so clearly that in times of great adversity, sports can bind communities and generate collective success. We are so proud of Chris and delighted his work is being recognized on the world stage, alongside his international colleagues who bring important untold and underrepresented stories to light.”

Article content Donovan is an award-winning freelance photojournalist inspired by his home town of Saint John, New Brunswick. He visually depicts the intersections of community and industry, primarily working on long-term documentary projects. ‘Those Who Stay Will Be Champions’ will be included in the annual World Press Photo Exhibition tour and featured in the World Press Photo Yearbook 2021. “It’s important for me to portray Flint as a city like any other,” said Donovan. “One where people experience a full range of human emotions, from joy to love to tragedy. Sports holds all of these things. In a way, the game is simply a metaphor for the victories and defeats of life. Photographing young people also allowed me to focus on the future and showcase some of the people who will fight to champion Flint as adults.” The World Press Photo Foundation believes in the power of showing and the importance of seeing high-quality visual stories. Their purpose is to connect the world to the stories that matter. For six decades, the World Press Photo Foundation has been working from its home in Amsterdam as an independent, non-profit organization. In that time, the world has changed continuously, and new developments in the media and technology have transformed journalism and storytelling. Winning photographs from the 2021 World Press Photo Contest were selected from 74,470 images submitted by 4,315 photographers from 130 countries. Chaired by NayanTara Gurung Kakshapati, the jury of internationally recognized professionals in the fields of photojournalism and documentary photography conducted the judging process entirely online. Entries were judged over a six-week period, in several rounds, between January 16 and February 23, 2021.

Article content Students in Loyalist College’s two-year Photojournalism Ontario college diploma program come from across Canada and around the world for the ‘triple-threat skill set’ of multimedia storytelling through video production, digital photography, and news and feature writing. The program gives graduates a competitive advantage as cross-platform photojournalists, multimedia producers and editors, photographers, picture and assignment editors, and digital publishing specialists. Graduates often work nationally and internationally in producing multimedia content creation for news organizations, wire services, and digital and traditional publishers. They are employed by multimedia companies including Bloomberg News, ESPN, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Getty Images, Postmedia Network Inc., Star Metroland Media, The Wall Street Journal, and Torstar Corporation, among others.

