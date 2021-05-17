





Article content If you feel like you’re drowning in the pandemic’s third wave, you’re not the only one – and there are people who want to hear from you. Maintaining connections is one of the best ways to stay afloat, mental-health professionals say. They suggest calling a friend, talking with a loved one, or booking an appointment with your doctor or for counselling – but not suffering alone. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Making the call: tips for reaching out when you're feeling down Back to video Janet Evans, the director of mental health and housing for Addictions and Mental Health Services-Hastings Prince Edward, said making phone calls “was almost like a lost art” prior to the pandemic. But during the pandemic, calls help both the caller and the recipient, she said. “You can isolate without completely withdrawing,” said Evans. “Stay connected with people. Check on people you know,” she said. Psychiatrist Dr. Colin MacPherson, QHC’s chief of staff, recommends saying even a brief hello or making a quick call to whomever you can, as often as possible – and not just for your own sake.

Article content “Try to think about the other person – what other people are going through and how you can make a difference for them, too. “There’s a lot of people who are alone out there who could make a big difference to other people as much as be helped themselves,” said MacPherson. Common ground It sounds simple enough, but for some people, just picking up the phone and having a conversation can be daunting. “It is a big step for some people. … Everybody’s feeling really vulnerable,” Evans said. “We have a lot in common right now with everybody.” And that, she said, can be a starting point for a conversation. “Most of us are not going anywhere right now. “Just say that: ‘I haven’t gone anywhere myself this week. My last big trip was to the grocery store.’” Such calls need not be anything fancy, she said. “People lose sight, sometimes, of their own value and what they have to offer. “Don’t make assumptions that the other person doesn’t want to hear from you – because they typically do.” Evans said it may help to write down a few notes or even more of a script of things you could discuss or questions to be asked. How is the person doing? How are their relatives? Have they found anything different to do in the past year – a new hobby, for example? What do your days look like these days? “Just have some talking points ready. Talk about the things you have in common; talk about the things you don’t have in common. Bring the person up to speed, as much as you’re comfortable, about yourself.”

Article content Even if your own routine feels dull, said Evans, hearing from you may be just what the other person needs. “You can help that other person – and that’s huge. “Share your own wisdom with someone.” Help available For some, however, social calls may not be enough. In the last year, local mental health agencies have been supporting more people. Staff say they want more people to reach out when they need it. “We really need to get out there that people don’t have to go through this alone, even if they think they are or they should,” said Evans. “It is hard to find motivation when you are feeling low or ‘blah,’” said Janet Kinsey, the manager of Quinte Health Care’s crisis intervention centre. Its counsellors listen to people in all sorts of situations, not just immediate crises. Many of the people calling the centre since last March had never before asked for mental health support, she said. “I don’t know that there is much going on right now that doesn’t involve stepping out of our comfort zones,” said Kinsey. “That’s where growth is in life in general.” Dr. MacPherson said even small gestures or greetings can make a difference. “Isolation is one thing but loneliness is another,” he said, adding some “feel kind of lost” during the pandemic. Being by yourself day after day is “extremely hard to endure,” he said, and can become “a dangerous situation. “Reach out if you’re in that spot, and we can help to strategize how to break that silence and loneliness.”

Article content “We’re social beings. We need to feel that we’re a part of something” and of worth to others, MacPherson said. Without that, he said, people are prone to struggling and feeling mostly negative feelings. “You can spiral into depression.” Warning signs Asking for help is even more important if you’ve noticed certain changes: loss of enjoyment of things you normally enjoy, loss of appetite, sleeping a lot more or a lot less, and changes in energy level may be a sign medical help is needed, he said. “If your thought patterns become more dominated by negative thinking – that life is not worth it, that this is too much of a struggle,” said MacPherson, “please don’t endure with those kinds of symptoms. “They can creep up on anybody in the wrong circumstances.” Kinsey said a change of intensity or duration of those feelings may be another sign. Medication may be useful for some people, MacPherson said. Regardless, said Janet Evans, call sooner than later. “Don’t wait until it’s critical,” she said. Both Addictions and Mental Health Services and the crisis intervention centre help people with all kinds of problems and ones beyond those of the services’ titles. Anyone may call either the AMHS hotline at 310-OPEN (6736) – no area code needed – or the crisis intervention centre at 1-888-757-7766 or 613-969-7400 (dial extension 2753 or say“crisis intervention” when prompted). Both lines can also refer callers to other services as needed.

