Man arrested in Rossmore returned to Manitoba

A man arrested Friday by provincial police in Rossmore is back in Manitoba and facing new charges.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday they had Eric Wildman, 34, in their custody.

Wildman and another man surrendered to Ontario Provincial Police early Friday morning after a standoff.

Wildman was wanted in connection with the disappearance and suspected homicide of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph of the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, Man., north of Winnipeg.

Police said they received information he was in the Rossmore area; numerous OPP units then arrived at a home on Massassauga Road, east of Rossmore, Friday evening.

When police executed a search warrant at the home, they faced gunfire from within the building, officers said. There were no injuries.

Police negotiators then began hours of negotiations with the occupants of the house. Wildman and the other man, whose name has not been released, surrendered to police shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.