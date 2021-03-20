Man gets 4.5 years for child pornography, luring charges
A Belleville judge has sentenced a city man to a total of 4.5 years in jail on child pornography charges.
Superior Court Justice Patrick Hurley issued the sentence Friday in the case against Peter Palmer.
Palmer, then 56, pleaded guilty in September to making child pornography as well as two counts of possessing it and one count each of distributing child pornography and luring a child.
The charges stem from a 2018 investigation by Belleville police to find online predators and people possessing child pornography.
They arrested Palmer after a month-long investigation in which an officer pretended to be a father offering his 10-year-old daughter for sexual activity, Hastings County Crown attorney Lee Burgess said in September.
“Mr. Palmer actively engaged in those conversations and ultimately they agreed to meet at a certain time in a remote location where the undercover officer arrested him.”
The luring and making child pornography charges stemmed from e-mail conversations with the officer, Burgess said.
Palmer later denied during trial he was meeting the girl for sex, Burgess added, but the judge wasn’t convinced.
In sentencing the man, Justice Hurley noted the importance of proactive police investigations into people who would prey upon children; he added such investigation is often the most significant way of preventing those crimes.
Echoing a recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling, Hurley stated sting operations in which there is no actual victim should be treated no differently than those with victims.
Hurley ordered Palmer to provide a DNA sample for the national criminal databank and to forfeit items used in relation to the pornography offences.
Palmer may not possess weapons for 10 years and faces a potential lifetime ban from being in public areas where young people may gather and from working with youth or communicating with them via computer.
He will be listed for life in Canada’s sexual offender registry.