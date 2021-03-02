Man gets two years in prison for recording stepdaughter

A Quinte-area man has received a two-year prison sentence for making secret recordings of his 12-year-old step-daughter on camera.

Justice Stephen Hunter imposed the sentence Friday. The man had worked at a teacher, but not for any school boards in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, Crown attorney Lee Burgess said upon the man’s conviction Jan. 5; the man was 45 at the time. The man’s name and other details of the case, including his hometown, his employer and the investigating police service were not released in order to protect the girl’s identity, Burgess said.

He said the man had recorded the girl at least four times while she was in her bedroom, dressing or undressing.

“He also had a collection of child pornography on his computers,” Burgess said in January.

Hunter had convicted the stepfather of voyeurism and making child pornography.

The judge sentenced him to two years in a penitentiary on each charge; the charges are to be served concurrently. The sentence also includes two years on probation upon his release, an order to submit a DNA sample for a national criminal databank, lifetime enrollment on the national sex offender registry, and a five-year weapons ban.

The man is also under a 10-year order to avoid public places where young people may gather and to avoid communication with people younger than age 16, “except with certain exceptions,” Burgess said.