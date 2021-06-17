





Photo by Luke Hendry

Article content Fatal collision A 31-year-old man has died after being struck Wednesday evening by a vehicle at a western Belleville intersection. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: fatal collision, $4.5-million drug seizure, more Back to video It happened at about 5:30 p.m. at Sidney Street and Dundas Street East, city police reported. They did not immediately release the man’s name. Police closed the intersection until 1 a.m. Thursday; the investigation continued Thursday morning. Traffic investigators ask witnesses or anyone with a dashboard camera recording of the incident to call them at 613-966-0882 ext. 4160. No further information was released. Warrant arrest Belleville police have arrested a man wanted on a charge of breaching probation. Police received a tip at 8 a.m. Wednesday about a man who appeared to be unconscious under a tree on Linton Park Drive, Sgt. David Johnson reported. He added officers recognized the man as being the subject of an arrest warrant. Johnson said the man tried, while speaking with officers, to leave the area. A short foot chase ensued, followed by an arrest.

Article content Police held a 27-year-old Belleville man in custody for a bail hearing Thursday. His name was not released pending the hearing. Two-vehicle collision Police in Belleville charged a 23-year-old city resident Wednesday with careless driving in connection with a two-vehicle collision north of Loyalist College. Reported to police at 7 a.m., it occurred at the intersection of Wallbridge-Loyalist Road and Moira Street West. No injuries were reported but neither vehicle could be driven from the scene. City police do not normally release the names of people charged with provincial offences. $4.5-million cannabis seizure Photo by OPP Provincial drug investigators have seized $4.5 million in cannabis and arrested three people in Quinte West. Officers of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and the Quinte West and Central Hastings community street crime units searched an Aikins Road address on June 15. They reported seizing about 3,500 cannabis plants and more than 800 lbs of processed cannabis. Guanzhi Cao, 44, and Hongjun Zhang, 54, of Scarborough and Yingen Cao, 37, of Markham are each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting a cannabis plant from seed or plant material that is illicit; cultivating, propagating or harvesting a cannabis plant at a place other than their residences; and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. All were released and are to appear July 22 in Belleville court.

Article content No kids or pets in hot cars Lennox and Addington County OPP are remind the public of the dangers of leaving children and pets in vehicles during hot weather. Parked vehicles trap heat quickly, even on relatively mild days, and can become dangerously hot within a few minutes, police say. “Opening or lowering the windows does little or nothing to protect your pets or children,” Const. Shannon Cork wrote in a news release. “When running errands you should leave your pets at home where they will be cool and comfortable. Children in your care should accompany you for errands as you should never leave a child unattended anywhere, especially in a hot car.” Anyone seeing a human or animal occupant of a vehicle in distress should call 911 immediately, Cork added. “If a child is left unattended the Child and Family Services Act comes into action. Police work jointly with Family and Children’s Services and the Provincial Animal Welfare Service for such cases.” Belleville police recruiting Belleville police are looking for new constables. The service employs 162 people and is accepting applications until July 30. To apply, visit www.police.belleville.on.ca and click the “careers” and “current opportunities” tabs. For more information, follow the careers link and select “police constable – new recruit.” A news release adds the service offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits and pension, an employee assistance program and fitness facilities in the new station.

