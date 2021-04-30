





Article content A Belleville man will be sentenced June 3 after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a bizarre incident in July. The man, whose name is protected by a publication ban, pleaded guilty April 15 in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice to charges of mischief to property and failing to disclose a death in a home. The latter is a charge laid under Ontario’s Coroners act. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man pleads guilty to mischief and failing to report a death Back to video Defence lawyer Pieter Kort said his client has no criminal record. In an unusual move, counsel and Justice Elaine Deluzio agreed the facts of the case would not be read into the record. Instead, a synopsis containing details relating to the amended charges was filed with the court, Hastings County assistant Crown attorney Pardeep Bhachu said. “Given the sensitive nature of the facts included in that synopsis I am prepared to agree to this unusual way of entering those facts,” Deluzio said. Crown attorney Lee Burgess released the synopsis Friday.

Article content It states the case began shortly after 6 a.m. July 11, 2020, when a husband and wife were jogging in their neighbourhood, the synopsis states. They passed a home and noticed a fire on its west side. The man ran home to call 911 while the man tried to extinguish the fire, which Burgess noted was limited to a garbage bin. The accused sat nearby, making no attempt to deal with the fire, the synopsis reads. He lived at the home with his father. As the jogger approached, the synopsis states, he noticed a body lying on the ground near the accused and covered with a blanket; he assumed the person was asleep. The jogger doused the fire and emergency services arrived. Paramedics checked the person under the blanket and discovered the person had been dead for at least 24 hours; it’s now believed the body was that of the accused’s father. A post-mortem exam on July 13 found no injury to account for the father’s death; further forensic test results are pending. Crown attorney Lee Burgess said the father had a heart condition. “Despite there being no anatomical cause of death, there is no reason to believe that he passed away other than due to natural causes and specifically, there is nothing to suggest that the accused had any involvement of his father’s demise,” Burgess wrote via e-mail. Paramedics took the accused to Belleville General Hospital; he was treated for smoke inhalation and released. The court document states the man told police and paramedics he set the fire on purpose.

Article content “I was trying to burn the house down … to get rid of the memories,” he told the arresting officer. He was taken to police headquarters. The synopsis describes how the accused, who was “very dependent” on his late father, had planned to burn the house while he and his father were inside. It adds relatives of the accused told police at the time he had a drug addiction and in the past month had stopped taking his medication, and his substance use had increased. “It appears that (he) was very dependent on his now deceased father,” the synopsis reads. He later told police he had found his father lying dead on the home’s deck two to three days prior to the fire but said did not notify authorities because he felt it “would make him a ‘snitch.’” A friend of the deceased told police on July 11 the father had visited him July 8 at the friend’s Kingston home and the father was afraid his son would kill the father. Police seized electronics, a firearm, ammunition and documents from the house. At the lawyers’ request, Justice Deluzio ordered a pre-sentencing report and a psychological evaluation prior to sentencing. An additional surety, who now lives in the accused’s former home, was added to the case, along with a further $2,500 bond; another surety was also present. The judge said the level of support for the accused “had a significant impact on the Crown taking the position she has in resolving this in the manner that’s being suggested.” She noted the support was “in spite of the death of his father,” who was loved by the sureties. Deluzio did not elaborate. Adding a further surety would allow the accused “to re-integrate back to the Belleville area into his former residence,” Deluzio said. The June 3 sentencing is to be based at Belleville’s Quinte courthouse, though many hearings are being held at least partially online.

