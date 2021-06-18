





Article content PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY – Provincial police say they’re conducting an investigation into the “attempted murder of OPP officers” after facing gunfire at a Rossmore home and negotiating the surrender of two men. Eric Paul Wildman, 34, and another man were arrested shortly after 6 a.m. Friday by Ontario Provincial Police at a home on Massassauga Road, Const. Aaron Miller said in a telephone interview. The second man’s name was not immediately released. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Updated 6:40 p.m.: Man wanted in Manitoba arrested near Rossmore Back to video Wildman was wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in connection with the disappearance of his neighbour, Clifford Joseph, 40, who was last seen June 7 at his home in St. Clements, north of Winnipeg. The RCMP are treating the case as a homicide investigation. But in the county, an OPP news release issued Friday evening stated detectives “are now investigating the attempted murder of OPP officers” and focusing on the property here. They expect to remain at the scene for several days, the release added.

Article content Miller said the search for Wildman had, on Thursday, been concentrated along the Manitoba-Ontario border. Miller said he had no information on what brought Wildman to the home, which sits on a wooded lot about three kilometres west of Rossmore. The 1.5-storey home with a yellow exterior is just west of Massassauga Point Conservation Area. Neighbours reached Friday declined interview requests. “We had a full slate of investigative options at our disposal,” Supt. Michael Koppang of the Manitoba RCMP major crime unit said Friday at a news conference in Winnipeg. “There was no stone or means left unturned,” Koppang said. “All we can say is that we received information that the wanted individual was here,” Miller said from the scene. The Ontario Provincial Police received three reports Thursday evening of a 2020 Chevy Equinox at the Rossmore house, Koppang said. The vehicle bore a licence plate matching that of one which Wildman was reported to have rented June 12 at the Winnipeg International Airport. Miller said “a ton” of officers – including local patrol officers and detectives, an OPP canine unit, the emergency response team, crisis negotiators and the Tactics and Rescue Unit – converged upon the rural property. “They executed a search warrant in the middle of the night,” Miller said. “Officers attempted to enter a residence,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an OPP video statement. “Upon entering they were met with gunfire coming from within the residence.

Article content “The officers moved into a position of containment around the residence,” Schmidt said. “After lengthy negotiations, the OPP crisis investigators were able to successfully have these two men surrender to police,” he said. “We’re very grateful that there were no injuries in this situation, as it could have been a very violent encounter,” Schmidt said. Miller declined to say whether police returned fire. He and Schmidt expressed thanks to the public for the information and help leading to the arrest. Miller said Wildman was taken to the OPP detachment in Picton and was to be transferred to RCMP custody and returned to Manitoba, where the RCMP had spent the past week searching for Wildman. The RCMP’s Koppang said the two police services were in contact but he was not sure when the transfer would occur. Wildman currently faces charges of unsafe transportation of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device without a licence but Koppang said more charges are expected. “The other individual (is) currently being questioned and the investigation remains ongoing,” an an earlier OPP release added. Miller said the OPP investigation into the Rossmore incident continues. Police, including the OPP forensic identification unit, remained at the scene well into Friday.

