Marmora-area man located

Central Hastings OPP have located a man reported missing from the Marmora area.

James Arthur Helm, 39, was reported missing at 11:10 p.m. after he did not return from a bicycle ride.

In a news release Thursday morning, police asked for the public’s help in locating him. But they soon issued another indicating they had located the man. They thanked the public for helping.