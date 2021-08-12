Marmora-area man located
Central Hastings OPP have located a man reported missing from the Marmora area.
James Arthur Helm, 39, was reported missing at 11:10 p.m. after he did not return from a bicycle ride.
In a news release Thursday morning, police asked for the public’s help in locating him. But they soon issued another indicating they had located the man. They thanked the public for helping.
