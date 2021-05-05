Mayor calls for doubling city wards to four







The first electoral boundary realignments in nearly a quarter of a century are in the offing for Belleville if city council buys in to an idea Mayor Mitch Panciuk is advocating as critical to meet a growing city staring down a paperless election in 2022. Pending the nod of city council at its meeting Monday, the mayor will propose doubling the existing two wards to four in a notice of motion around the virtual horseshoe, The Intelligencer has learnt. If given the tentative go-ahead to explore the proposed revisions, a first reading of the bylaw could be placed in the city council agenda for consideration May 25. And, if the ward revisions survive council deliberations later this month, the redrawing of the city map will be followed by full public meetings before a final decision is rendered later this year to either stay the status quo or adopt a newly parceled municipality.

Article content One of the keys to the proposal, Panciuk said, is balance through each ward electing two councilors for an eight-member council with each ward additionally exercising its franchise for mayor as the ninth member. If completed, it will be the first time boundaries have been realigned in 23 years when Belleville and Thurlow amalgamated under less-government calls by Ontario leaders at the time to reduce taxpayer spending. “I’m recommending that we look at moving toward a four-ward system. That hasn’t been done since Belleville amalgamated with Thurlow Township and at that time, the six councilors for Ward 1 and the two councilors for Ward 2 was done to protect the voice of rural Thurlow against the more populace Belleville urban,” confirmed Panciuk. “Making this change is going to allow better clarity and, I think, more direct democracy but having four wards of two councilors each so voters in those areas will select their two councilors, and mayor along with school board trustees,” he said. One of the primary reasons for Panciuk positing ward revisions are needed is to install fairer representation at the council table for Thurlow’s growing population. “The ratio was about 75/25 in 1998 between Belleville Ward and Thurlow Ward and since then as the city has grown, Thurlow has grown quicker in population and as a result they are probably under represented now by at least one person,” the mayor said. “So, rather than adding an additional councillor, or rather than taking one councillor away from [the existing] Ward 1 and giving it to Ward 2, I’m proposing what I think is a more fairer way to deal with it which is to create three new wards and sort of rebalance it.”

Article content The proposed ward revision also takes into account the social differences between urban and rural corners of the city, he suggested. “Rural residents do have different issues, lifestyle and interests than urban residents. They are living on typical larger properties, they don’t have same services, they don’t water or sanitary, they’re using well and septic,” he said. “They don’t want them, that’s why they live in those same areas.” “In 1998, when we set up the [amalgamated] system, we wanted to make sure that Thurlow residents didn’t just get swallowed up. I think we need to maintain that type of distinction. So, Ward 4 is primarily a rural ward. The other three [proposed] wards is predominately urban wards and they have more common interests so it will be more of a fairer way to represent them.” Aside from fairer representation, the mayor also said the city needs to prepare for a paperless election in the fall of 2022 which is poised to include electronic and telephone voting. As mentioned in a prior council meeting, Panciuk said a revised ward system would streamline voting by offering fewer candidate names to select per ward come election time. “We have to do this now if we want to consider it for the 2022 municipal election,” he said. Panciuk said the idea is to slowly introduce voters to the idea of a changed ward system by offering full public sessions to allow city residents to express their views before the horse is out of the barn.

Article content The mayor said, “I’m proposing we take it really slow. What we’re talking about is bringing a first reading of the bylaw at the May 25 council meeting and then spending the spring and summer consulting with residents and not making a final decision until August.” Building in more time for the process will also factor in possible appeals. “From a mechanics point of view, we have to allow for residents to appeal this to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal and so I want to give us enough time so that if that hearing goes ahead and they recommend any changes, we can do it before the deadline which is the end of the year,” the mayor said. “We don’t want to rush this.” Under the mayor’s proposal, meanwhile, the existing Ward 1 now encompassing urban Belleville and Ward 2 Thurlow, would be abolished in order to make way for four new wards that follow more urban and rural land-use boundaries in the city, he said. For example, the proposed Ward 1 would be comprised mainly of what is generally known as the city’s West Hill with an extension north to Highway 401 and east to the city downtown while the proposed Ward 2 would begin downtown in the east and follow the Moira River northward to College Street and west to take in historic East Hill easterly to the city’s current urban city limits off Haig Road. Ward 3 would cover the mid-point of the city from Sidney Street in the west and extending north to include the North Front Street corridor and its flanking neighbourhoods and the Industrial Park to the east. The ward would continue north to Harmony Road at Foxboro and would include Cannifton and Corbyville to include more urban residential and commercial elements built in the last 20 years.

Article content Ward 4 would be comprised of mostly rural elements of Thurlow bounded to the west by Highway 62, east to Highway 37 to its northern limit at Roslin. The ward would continue south along the eastern fringes or urban Ward 2 boundary to the Bay of Quinte. Based upon a proposed map proposal by Panciuk for the city’s 52,962 residents (according to the last Census), ward populations would range from 14,476 persons in Ward 1 and 17,644 in Ward 2 to 14,984 persons in Ward 3. Given the more sparsely populated rural area of Ward 4, there would be an estimated 5,859 residents in that part of the city as proposed in the ward revisions.

