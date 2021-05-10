





Article content Belleville council has endorsed the mayor’s proposal to work toward doubling the number of wards in the city – but will not make a final decision until August. “We are not finalizing these ward boundaries today with this motion,” Mayor Mitch Panciuk said during Monday’s online meeting of council. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayor's four-ward proposal gains support; council to vote in August Back to video “We are basically starting a conversation with residents who can tell us what they think.” The motion resulted in a debate spanning a little more than 90 minutes of the three-hour, 20-minute meeting. He called it a “modernizing” and “rebalancing of our ward system.” The system was born in 1998 after Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government forced the amalgamation of many municipalities. Thurlow Township joined Belleville, becoming Ward 2. Six councillors represent urban Belleville; two represent Thurlow, where residents have, since amalgamation, claimed they were under-represented and overpaying for services, or a lack thereof, compared to city residents.

Article content Critics of Monday’s motion said they saw no reason to reopen the issue for the first time since amalgamation. They said the public had not called for such a change. They also argued it would further divide residents. Supporters countered by saying the vote did not create a four-ward system and instead allows council and the public to discuss the issue over the next three months. Council must, under Ontario’s Municipal Act, make any changes to ward boundaries by Jan. 1 so that changes are in place for the 2022 municipal election. Three-month process The approved motion directs city staff to create a bylaw which would, if enacted, create a four-ward system yet maintain the current eight councillor positions. Council will now hear first reading of the bylaw May 25 at a regular meeting “so that residents may continue to provide feedback” before the required second and third reading on Aug. 9. That, Panciuk said, should give the public enough time to comment. He added it leaves time for appeals objecting to the bylaw to be heard by year’s end. The pitch Panciuk said the proposed four wards would increase council’s focus on growth-related issues and provide more accountability of council and more choice for voters. Smaller wards would provide better representation of residents, he said, and public feedback on the motion is crucial. He said Thurlow has grown in development and population since joining Belleville. Thurlow residents are upset with the current ward system, he said, and some want a single ward.

Article content Residents of rural Thurlow feel they have less influence since the urban development of its southern boundary, the mayor said. He quoted one resident’s characterization of rural residents being a “minority within a minority” of city voters. Yet Panciuk also said some city dwellers are also upset and complain there are so many candidates for six seats that it’s tough to choose. Need questioned Coun. Garnet Thompson, in uncharacteristically forceful remarks, said he’s heard more public comments since Panciuk proposed the change than he had previously. “I’ve never yet had anybody say to me, ‘I wish we had smaller wards,’” said Thompson, who was first elected in 2006. “If we stay together, we work together. If we break it down into smaller areas, then we get that conflict.” He said Thurlow isn’t growing quickly enough to warrant a change and, should the pandemic end in time, people still wouldn’t attend a town-hall meeting on the issue in the summer heat. Coun. Sean Kelly said sufficient public consultation was unlikely in the timeframe and with the pandemic still underway. He said a referendum, if warranted, could be held in 2026. Panciuk countered by saying the “robust” debate in December and January as council sought to fill a vacant seat showed plenty of public engagement. “That was e-mails,” Kelly said, adding more input was needed for a ward change. He said he didn’t oppose more wards. Yet he added, “I’m not going to make that decision because (in) December and January I learned a lesson” amid backlash to council’s initial handling of the vacancy.

Article content Public voice “There is not sufficient damage to be done by posing the question to people,” Coun. Tyler Allsopp. Should the public not respond to the request for feedback, he said, council could either stage a referendum or abort the plan. “Democracy is under threat of being silenced,” Coun. Kelly McCaw said. “Nobody is making a decision today but nobody is willing to listen. “Let’s hear from our residents.” Thurlow Coun. Paul Carr said the public doesn’t like changes to the electoral system. “We need better candidates for election,” he said, prompting a long, loud sigh from McCaw. He and others said they represent all residents equally and understand Thurlow residents’ concerns. Carr said the motion was “flawed” with a “weak consultation” process. Coun. Bill Sandison, also of Thurlow, said “each resident’s vote would carry more weight because they’re electing two instead of six” and that “will encourage higher voter turnout.” He said he supported the motion but with minor changes – though no changes were made prior to the vote. Coun. Chris Malette said there had been nothing heard but “crickets” and “deafening” silence from voters, apart from a few comments after Panciuk reopened the issue. “It’s divisive,” Malette said of the proposal. “I just think it’s the wrong proposal for the wrong time.” The newest councillor, Carol Feeney, said she looks forward to public input. There has been much talk about council’s lack of diversity – seven of the nine members are male; all are white – and Feeney said the proposed system would allow unknown citizens a greater chance of election.

Article content “It’s easier for people to run an effective campaign … in a smaller area,” the mayor agreed. He said the current system favours incumbents and “people with large media personalities.” Feeney also said it would help to bring new amenities to various neighbourhoods. Mayor responds Panciuk said residents of a four-ward city could seek help from any councillor. He said the degree of public consultation hinges not only on citizens’ efforts but also on council’s efforts to hear from them. He asked what would have happened had council not taken action on such issues as the Cabaret strip club, Memorial Arena, community improvement plans, new fairgrounds, Bell Boulevard development and more. Though council’s support of the motion was not unanimous, Panciuk asked Coun. Bill Sandison to withdraw his request for a recorded vote. Sandison complied, and the motion was carried. Speaking afterward to reporters, Panciuk said he “would be concerned” about a single-ward system and claimed it would “extinguish” Thurlow’s voice. Ward 1 represents “about two-thirds of the community” and “isn’t common” in larger cities. “As we grow bigger, I think we need to make those changes.”

