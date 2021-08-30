Meeks returning as chair of United Way campaign

Belleville Police Insp. Sheri Meeks will again lead this year’s funding drive by the United Way Hastings and Prince Edward.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We’ve got a great group of people together that are really going to work hard again,” Meeks said Monday in a telephone interview.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Meeks returning as chair of United Way campaign Back to video

“It’s such an energetic group of individuals that are trying to do something for the greater good.

“I’m pretty proud and humbled to be asked.”

The annual campaign will begin Sept. 15.

That’s when organizers will announce the annual fundraising goal and other aspects of the campaign, executive director Brandi Hodge said.

“We are excited to make some good-news announcements,” Hodge said from the charity’s Belleville office.

That includes plans related to how the United Way will address the void left by this year’s death of long-time benefactor Maurice Rollins. The celebrated yet low-key businessman and philanthropist was a fixture of past campaigns, matching some of its larger donations through a program launched in 2008. His involvement in the matching offer alone raised $2 million for the United Way.

“He was a huge part of the campaign; he was a huge part of the community,” Hodge said.

Despite his loss and large public need amid the pandemic, she added, “there is still lots of optimism” as campaigners prepare for a busy fall and early winter.

Much of this year feels like an extension of last year’s campaign, Hodge said, and so it’s not a time for a “fresh and new” approach. Instead, the plan is to stick with what worked.

“We got great traction last year. Sheri led a fantastic campaign. The community has confidence in her,” Hodge said.