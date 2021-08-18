This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Alex Filipe

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Midway carnival set to open at West Zwick’s Park Back to video

It’s back.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the food and festive fun of the classic Midway carnival returns to Belleville at West Zwick’s park over two weekends starting Friday.

The event is scheduled from Aug. 20 to 22 and Aug. 25 to 29.

Hosted by World’s Finest Shows, the Midway has in past years traditionally struck camp at the former Quinte Exhibition fairgrounds every September but for this year will be hosted on city parkland on the Bay of Quinte.

The carnival is being organized by the Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

Familiar rides will be returning including the Scrambler, Giant Slide, Bumble Bees, Merry-Go-Round and of course the iconic Century Wheel, according to the chamber’s Discover Belleville website.

Games of skill such as the popping balloons, water racer and basketball throws, will also be returning alongside the rides which only require cash to participate in.

A selection of treats will also be available offering up carnival staples like cotton candy, corn dogs and poutine.

Those looking for something other than traditional carnival food can also feast their eyes on the vast selection offered by the Pop-ups on the Bay in West Zwick’s Park.

A new, exciting attraction will also be available at the Midway.

An attraction which will put attendees in a life-saving role against a bitter enemy.

A Hastings Prince Edward Public Health pop-up vaccination tent will be located just past the entrance to the park offering first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna to those aged 12 and up.