





Share this Story: Minister reviewing long-term care funding cut: warden

Minister reviewing long-term care funding cut: warden Photo by Luke Hendry

Article content Hastings County’s warden says he’s satisfied – for now – after Ontario’s new minister of long-term care pledged to look into the province’s funding cut for county homes. “We have the government’s undivided attention,” Warden Rick Phillips said Thursday in a telephone interview, one day after announcing Ontario’s planned reduction of funding for Hastings Manor in Belleville and Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft. Senior county leaders responded by contacting provincial representatives. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Minister reviewing long-term care funding cut: warden Back to video The warden said Minister Rod Phillips called him Thursday morning. “We spoke at length about our concerns,” he told council a little more than an hour later. He said the minister thanked him for bringing the issue to his attention. The Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and the county are also lobbying the provincial government to scrap its use of the case mix index, part of its long-term care funding formula.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins, who chairs the county’s long-term care committee, expressed further frustration with a meeting held last year with the previous minister, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton. The reduction of the funding for the Manors and long-term care homes elsewhere occurred on Fullerton’s watch. “It was disappointing that we never heard anything back from our delegation with Minister Fullerton last year,” Jenkins said. He said municipalities have raised the issue previously “and nothing has been done” by the province. “We were granted our funding and we set our budgets accordingly,” he said, but funding documents received in mid-June revealed that funding had been adjusted. County officials said if Ontario doesn’t restore those dollars – and if Hastings County, Belleville, and Quinte West can’t fill the gap – the Manors will lose the equivalent of four full-time positions. The resulting reduction in resident care would be small – only minutes per resident per day – but the warden and others noted any reduction is contrary to the direction to which Ontario has committed: increasing care. The provincial goal is to set a standard of four hours of nursing and personal support care per resident per day by the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet have, throughout the pandemic, spoke of the importance of improving long-term care. The county and its partner cities have already invested in more care; residents in each Manor receive a little less than three hours daily.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Warden Phillips said the minister “wasn’t aware that the issue with the funding was raised last year. “He went on to say he understands the challenges the funding formula presents for us.” Hastings Highlands Mayor Tracy Hagar asked if the county’s 14 member municipalities could help with advocacy. Phillips said the county’s efforts to date have been sufficient. He said had spoken within the previous 24 hours with MPPs Todd Smith – the new energy minister – and Daryl Kramp. “I think we’ve – so far – done what we had to do,” he said. “All we want is for them to look at our concern. … We’re going to wait and see what happens in due course. “Hopefully we get some good news in the near future – that that funding cut has been rescinded.” Phillips said the minister joked about their shared surname and they discussed, very briefly, their ancestors’ arrival in Canada – but neither was unaware of any family connections to the other.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville