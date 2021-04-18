Woman found alive six days after last seen

A woman missing near Bancroft since last week has been found alive and well.

Police had announced Thursday Hope Jemimah, also known as Hope Ogutu, 29, was missing. She had last been seen April 12 on Highway 118 west of Cardiff. It remained unclear Sunday when she was first reported missing.

Ontario Provincial Police launched an extensive search; by Thursday it included a police helicopter and airborne drone, and, by Friday, an underwater search and recovery unit.

Bancroft OPP Const. Phil Regamey said the large-scale search continued into Sunday.

Jemimah is not from the area and had indeed been lost, Regamey said, adding overnight temperatures had been cool. Environment Canada recorded a low temperature Saturday night of less than 1 C.

Regamey police received “lots of calls” from citizens during the search, with one in particular providing Sunday’s big break.

“Someone called and said they saw her, and described her to a tee,” he said.

An OPP canine unit and members of the emergency response team soon found Jemimah “alive and well” in the Kinnear Road area near Monck Lake, Regamey said. He said Jemimah was found about 10 km from her last known location.

“She’s been checked out at the hospital and family are going to be coming and picking her up,” he said late Sunday afternoon.

“The OPP wish to thank all the individuals who called in to support and assist in locating Hope,” Regamey wrote in a news release.

No further details were available.