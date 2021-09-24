This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte are encouraging all eligible voters to cast ballots on a partial settlement agreement involving the Culbertson Land Tract. Chief R. Donald Maracle said there are about 8,600 eligible voters ages 18 and older, but the band does not have contact information for about 2,000 of them. The band has more than 10,000 members in total. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mohawk band members encouraged to vote on Culbertson tract Back to video “People can vote in person, electronically or in the mail,” Maracle said. The Culbertson tract is a block of land north and east of Deseronto measuring more than 900 acres. The partial settlement agreement involves almost one-third of that land.

Article content Maracle said the proposal is “without prejudice to the balance of the discussion on the Culbertson claim … our legal position on the status of that land … to our continuing ability to receive programs and services … and we don’t have to give up anything.” Maracle said he could not comment on details of the agreement because it’s still privileged information between the band members, their lawyers and the Canadian government. “Canada requires at least 25 per cent plus one of the eligible voters to accept the proposal,” Maracle said. “We must have at least 2,200 people say ‘yes,’ that they accept council signing the documents that are necessary to implement this proposal – otherwise it doesn’t fly.” The vote asks members whether they agree to all “terms and conditions of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Culbertson Tract Specific Claim Partial Settlement Agreement initialed by the negotiators for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and Canada, which settles and releases only the 299.43 acre portion of the Culbertson Tract Specific Claim.” It also asks whether they agree to with the land acquisition trust agreement and to authorize and direct the band council to “do everything necessary to give effect” to the agreements. Voters must vote to agree or disagree with all three sections as a whole, not individually. Votes may be cast in person beginning Sat., Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Quinte Mohawk School, 1624 York Rd, on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory or Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the school.

Article content Electronic voting began Sept. 5 and will continue until 8 a.m. Sept. 25 at https://www.onefeather.ca/nations/mbq. Tyendinaga Mohawk Council said Friday in addition to Saturday’s vote-taking, it has decided to extend voting on the issue to ensure all members have their say. “A further in-person voting opportunity will be added, on Oct. 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST at the same location. Eligible members can continue to submit their votes by mail-in ballot or electronically until the voting station closes at 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021,” the council said in an advisory. All ballots, whether by electronic voting, by mail, or in person will be retained by the Ratification Officer and counted at the close of the ratification vote on Oct. 16, 2021. Voters should bring their status cards or other government photo identification. To be eligible, a person must be a band member and age 18 by the date on which polls close. Voters may also request mail-in ballots. Those were mailed earlier in the summer to known addresses of band members. But mail-related delays led the band council to extend the voting period to Oct. 16, Maracle said. Voting packages may also be picked up at the band office at 24 Meadow Dr. For more information, call the band office at 613-396-3424. For information about eligibility and voting, call electoral officer Lawrence Lewis at 1-855-923-3006 or write to support@onefeather.ca.

