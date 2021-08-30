Monday's COVID stats: 18 new cases, 40 active, three outbreaks

New cases of COVID-19 on Monday again outpaced recoveries, with 18 new infections reported and 40 cases active in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is again issuing updates on local pandemic statistics each weekday, excluding holidays.

Monday’s update showed 12 recoveries and the continuation of three outbreaks.

The outbreak at a Prince Edward County workplace, which was declared Aug. 7, involved 20 cases. There were three linked to a Belleville child care facility and seven at Caressant Care Retirement Residence in Marmora.

There were seven new cases in Belleville, six in central Hastings County, three in Quinte West and one in both North Hastings and in Prince Edward County.

Ten of the new cases were infections of unvaccinated people. Seven were vaccinated fully and one was vaccinated partially, the health unit reported.

They ranged from minors to seniors older than 70. Six were in the 70-plus age group.

There were no new deaths and no hospitalizations of people testing positive for the virus.

Six more cases were linked to a variant of concern. Since the pandemic began, 570 of the total of 1,269 local cases have been due to variants. Recoveries totalled 1,217 as of Monday. The total number of deaths remained unchanged at 12.

First doses of vaccine administered totalled 124,222, or 83 per cent of residents ages 12 and older. Second doses reached 108,666, or 73 per cent.

Across Ontario, 83 per cent of residents ages 12 and older had one dose of vaccine, while 76 per cent had two doses. They accounted for 73 per cent and 67 per cent respectively of the total population.