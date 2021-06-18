More eligibility for second doses starting Monday

Article content

More people will be eligible for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Starting at 8 a.m., anyone who received their first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine on or before May 9 will be eligible to book or rebook a second dose.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More eligibility for second doses starting Monday Back to video

People who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine may now receive a second dose – of that vaccine or one of the other two – eight to 12 weeks after their initial doses. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends they receive Pfizer or Moderna for second doses.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s Friday pandemic update reported no new cases of COVID-19 and one new recovery.

The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:

Active cases: 5

Hospitalizations: 1

Patients in intensive care: 0

On ventilator: 0

Outbreaks: 0

Total cases: 1,127

Total recoveries: 1,111

Total deaths: 11

Total variant-of-concern cases: 493

Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 108,996 (71%)

With second dose: 26,191 (16%)

Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,524 (84%)

With two doses: 2,310 (77%)

More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca

To book vaccination: Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.